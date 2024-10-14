St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 escaped juvenile felony offenders

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) is actively searching for four juvenile felony offenders who escaped from Deep Creek Academy on East St. Johns Avenue.

The escape reportedly occurred Monday morning, prompting a massive response from law enforcement.

The juveniles were last seen wearing green sweatshirts and dark shorts or pants, their inmate uniforms. Local residents are urged to exercise caution and review any exterior surveillance cameras for potential sightings of the escapees.

The area has a significant law enforcement presence, including the SJSO Air Unit, K9 teams, and multiple assisting agencies. Authorities are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they have any information about the whereabouts of the offenders.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

