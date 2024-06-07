St. Johns County temporarily closing Mickler’s Landing for Ponte Vedra beach restoration project

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced the temporary closure of Mickler’s Landing parking and beach access to expedite the completion of the Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project.

The closures will occur from Thursday, June 13, through Friday, June 21, and again from Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28.

The closure allows Weeks Marine, the County’s selected contractor, to accelerate the restoration project, originally scheduled for completion by mid-August. The diligent efforts of Weeks Marine and County staff have moved the anticipated completion date up by approximately two months, enabling the public to enjoy one of St. Johns County’s premier beaches earlier this summer.

The Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project aims to strengthen the coastline with significant enhancements, including dune reconstruction between 13 and 18 feet, a beach berm elevation of about nine feet, and an increase in beach width ranging from 40 to 180 feet post-construction.

St. Johns County is maintaining essential environmental and physical monitoring of the coastline in conjunction with the restoration efforts.

The sea turtle nesting season, which began on May 1 and runs through October 31, is being carefully managed. In 2023, the County’s beaches recorded a historic number of sea turtle nests, with 133 green sea turtle nests among a total of 1,205 nests and an estimated 79,811 hatchlings.

These conservation achievements have been accomplished amid several large-scale beach nourishment projects, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Augustine Shore Protection Project, the South Ponte Vedra and Vilano Army Corps Coastal Storm Risk Management Project, the South Ponte Vedra Dune Project, and the FEMA Dune Enhancement Project.

These projects have been crucial in restoring St. Johns County beaches following the erosion caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

For updates on the Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project and beach parking closures, the public is encouraged to visit www.sjcfl.us/PVB and use the County’s mobile app, SJC Connect, available at www.sjcfl.us/SJC-Connect.

For more information on St. Johns County Coastal Projects, visit www.sjcfl.us/departments/coastal-projects.

