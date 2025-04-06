St. Johns County tilling beaches to prepare for sea turtle nesting season

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Beach tilling is underway at St. Johns County beaches as officials look to make the habitat more suited to nesting sea turtles.

In the last five years, St. Johns County said it has recorded nearly 5,000 sea turtle nests on its coasts.

“The beach tilling involves heavy machinery that plows the beach sand, making it more compatible for successful sea turtle nesting to occur,” said Sloane Stephens, Coastal Environment Project Manager. “Tilling is part of the permit monitoring requirements following beach restoration projects. For each area, the tilling will begin at daybreak, and spotters will be utilized to ensure the safety of the public.”

Below is what you need to know for each section of the beach.

Dates and locations are subject to change.

St. Augustine

Tilling began on Thursday and is set to finish up Monday, April 7th.

During that time Monday, the Pope Road Beach Access will be temporarily closed to allow for the entry and exit of heavy machinery.

Vilano Beach

Tilling will run from April 7th through April 8th.

Crews will mobilize out of Surfside Park.

South Ponte Vedra

The area from 2539 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard to Serenata will be tilled April 9th through April 10th.

Crews will mobilize from 2700 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard.

Ponte Vedra

Tilling will happen from 51 Ponte Vedra Boulevard to 1461 Ponte Vedra Boulevard on April 10th and April 11th.

Crews will mobilize from Micklers.

