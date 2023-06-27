1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop, first rooftop restaurant in Ponte Vedra Beach, opens at Sawgrass Marriott

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Ocean views and craft cocktails are on the menu at Ponte Vedra Beach’s first rooftop restaurant.

1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa’s Cabana Beach Club.

It’s open to the public, Cabana Beach Club members and resort guests.

The venue has floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining room and “an airy outdoor rooftop space,” according to a news release about the grand opening.

The menu was created by Sawgrass Marriott Executive Chef Edgar Maldonado and features dishes like:

Seared 8 oz. Filet with Goat Cheese Whipped Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Beef Au Jus

Daily Catch: fresh fish with Congaree and Penn Grit Cake, Hominy Corn & Lobster Succotash, Micro Greens

Lime Panna Cotta with Berries, Strawberry Sorbet, Bread Pudding Crumbles

Guests can make reservations and view full menus at 1912pontevedrabeach.com. For additional updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

It’s located at 619 Ponte Vedra Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082, with complimentary valet only, the release said. The restaurant and rooftop are open for dinner and drinks nightly.

According to the news release, the bar “is named after the year in which rich mineral veins were discovered running through the area’s sand dunes.”

See more photos of the restaurant and its dishes in the gallery below.

