Flagler College named one of the ‘Most Beautiful College Campuses in the U.S.’

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Northeast Florida college known for its beautiful architecture is getting some national attention.

Flagler College was ranked No. 25 in Travel + Leisure’s “25 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the U.S.”

The school originally started out as a luxury hotel, the Hotel Ponce de León, which was built by entrepreneur Henry Flagler and opened in 1888, according to Flagler College’s website on the school’s history.

The hotel became Flagler College in 1968 and the Spanish Renaissance architecture-style building, which is a National Historic Landmark, is now the centerpiece of the school.

Another Florida college also made the list: Florida Southern College in Lakeland came in at No. 4. Travel + Leisure said the school “has the world’s largest collection of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings.”

