Goodwill to open new retail, donation, and career center in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of North Florida is set to open a new facility in St. Augustine’s Epic Village shopping center on Friday, August 22, at 135 Epic Boulevard, offering a retail store, donation center, and the first GoodCareers Center in St. Johns County.

The new facility marks a significant upgrade from the previous location at 2005 US Hwy 1 S, which will close as the Epic Village store opens. This move provides the community with more shopping space, enhanced donation facilities, and free career development services through the GoodCareers Center.

“Our move to Epic Village allows us to better serve the St. Augustine community in a whole new way,” said David Rey, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Florida.

The Epic Village GoodCareers Center will be the seventh across Goodwill’s 14-county North Florida territory. It offers services such as career coaching, resume building, skills training, and job placement assistance, all free and open to the public.

The grand opening event will feature a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., with the first 50 customers receiving a $20 Goodwill gift card.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary coffee and snacks, music, giveaways, and a surprise special guest appearance.

The relocation reflects Goodwill’s commitment to create more community-oriented space for shoppers, donors, and job seekers in St. Augustine.

