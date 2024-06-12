Man in critical condition after sedan lodges under dump truck, catches fire on I-95

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a sedan ran into the back of a dump truck and caught fire on I-95 in St. Johns County.

According to the crash report, at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a 27-year-old man from Cincinnati, Ohio, was driving a white sedan at a high speed down I-95 northbound in the center lane. At the same time, a 33-year-old man from Jacksonville was driving a dump truck in the center lane.

The front of the sedan crashed into the back of the dump truck at mile marker 320 and lodged underneath. St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the sedan then burst into flames. The dump truck dragged the sedan to its final rest on the east, paved shoulder of the highway.

The sedan driver sustained critical injuries and was transported to HCA Orange Park. The dump truck driver was uninjured.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation, but the roadways have cleared for the morning commute.

