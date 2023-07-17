Outdoor Pickleball Center to open at Brown Family YMCA in Ponte Vedra Beach

More pickleball courts are about to open up in St. Johns County.

The Brown Family YMCA’s Outdoor Pickleball Center will have its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday for all YMCA members, First Coast YMCA said on its Instagram page.

The courts will have an open house schedule for the remainder of July with no reservations needed. Here are the dates and times the courts will be available:

Tuesday, July 18: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 18: 21st 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: Closed for Summer Swim Championships

Sunday, July 23: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday July 24 through Friday, July 28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, July 30: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, July 31: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Beginner/Intro classes will be led by a Pickleball Pro from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on the following days:

Thursday, July 20

Tuesday, July 25

Thursday, July 27

First Coast YMCA said Courts 1 & 2 will be designated for beginners/instruction and Courts 3-5 will be designated for open play.

The Y is reminding players to bring paddles, balls, and court-appropriate shoes to play.

The Brown Family YMCA is located at 170 Landrum Lane in Ponte Vedra Beach.

