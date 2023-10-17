Person hurt in shooting on I-95 near County Road 210, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responding

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County deputies are responding to a shooting that happened on Interstate 95 near mile marker 327, which is just south of County Road 210.

I-95 is blocked between County Road 210 and International Golf Parkway.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said one victim is being taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an active investigation and they will provide updates as soon as they become available.

