Space, security, staff conduct lead to Betty Griffin office removal from St. Johns Clerk’s Office

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Betty Griffin Center, a nonprofit that supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, has been evicted from its office within the St. Johns County Clerk of Court’s Office at the St. Johns County Courthouse due to a combination of space limitations, alleged staff unprofessionalism, and a security incident, Action News Jax has learned.

This comes after nearly 25 years located in the Clerk’s Office Family Law division, where victims meet with advocates to help access Betty Griffin’s support services, and it coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

While space was cited as a primary factor by the Clerk’s Office, internal emails obtained by Action News Jax suggest other factors may be involved.

In a September 18 email to Betty Griffin CEO Kelly Franklin, Clerk Brandon Patty wrote:

“It has come to my attention that one of your employees has been acting in a highly unprofessional manner and is now no longer welcome to work in our Family Division.”

Franklin responded later that evening, expressing surprise and promising swift internal action.

“I am shocked. I will make sure someone picks up his belongings and he will not return to the office,” she wrote.

In another email from September 30, a security violation was mentioned that led to Betty Griffin personnel losing building access.

Senior Advisor of Governmental Affairs Travis Hudson wrote to Patty, “Law enforcement is aware, as they were the ones who deactivated the [security] badges. Judge [Howard] Maltz is aware because law enforcement told him of the incident.”

A Clerk’s spokesman confirmed both episodes, writing, “This was another incident involving their staff. There was a courthouse security violation that led to badge access being revoked.”

Growing problem

In a statement, Clerk Patty said “Over the past three months, we engaged with the County and the Betty Griffin Center to discuss their use of our office and explore alternative options. The issue was unfortunately forced after

some unprofessional interactions with their staff. I therefore repurposed the space to maximize its usage for as many of our required duties as possible,” said Patty.

“We have reconfigured our layout, notably converting a break room and file room into workspaces,” Patty said, adding that the courthouse has had to assess space usage carefully to maintain its “high level of customer service.”

Clerk scrutinized the numbers

According to the Clerk’s Office, between May and September 2025 alone, family clerks processed 362 injunctions, highlighting the courthouse’s high volume of sensitive and time-critical work.

Despite its long-term presence, the Betty Griffin Center’s footprint within the courthouse came under review. The organization assisted approximately 16 petitioners during that time frame, representing only about 4% of total injunction petitioners.

Betty Griffin Center responds

In an email to supporters last week, Franklin, the organization’s CEO, expressed disappointment over being asked to leave their office space:

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that effective immediately, Betty Griffin Center will no longer have an office at the Clerk of Courts. We have had the pleasure of being available there for close to 25 years.”

Franklin acknowledged the Clerk’s offer to allow space on an as-needed basis for advocates to meet with victims, but noted the logistical challenges such changes create.

“We are working through what that will look like to ensure the quickest response to victims,” she added.

In a separate email to the Clerk’s Office, Franklin expressed concern about the lack of notice and the immediate impact on services:

“As you can imagine, this is a shock for our agency and me. I have to notify the state agencies that fund us within five days ... We do not want to put victims at risk and need to find a way to still serve them before they have an IFP court date, as this is usually one of the highest lethality times for victims.”

She also requested that no one enter the former office until staff had a chance to retrieve confidential files and equipment.

Action News Jax made numerous attempts to receive a statement from the Betty Griffin Center and is waiting to hear back.

What’s next?

Patty does maintain that victims will still receive necessary support.

“I am confident petitioners will continue to receive the very best care and support they deserve here at our office,” said Patty, who pointed to newly developed processes that allow victims to connect securely with the Betty Griffin Center even without a dedicated office on-site.

“(We) created a process for petitioners at the courthouse to have a safe and secure way to engage with the Betty Griffin Center when desired,” he stated.

About Betty Griffin Center: The Betty Griffin Center is a nonprofit based in St. Johns County that provides emergency shelter, advocacy, and outreach services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. They have operated since 1990 and served thousands of residents.

About the Clerk’s Office: The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office manages judicial records, facilitates court services, and oversees financial operations for the county. The office plays a critical role in assisting with family court petitions, including protective injunctions.

