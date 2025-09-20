St. Augustine Aquarium hosting new sea-themed festival and craft fair

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Aquarium is set to host the inaugural “Festival Under the Sea and Craft Fair Extravaganza” on Saturday, September 27, offering a unique blend of oceanic wonders and handcrafted goods.

This family-friendly event will transform the aquarium into an underwater spectacle, featuring stunning ocean animals and a wide array of handcrafted treasures from local and regional artisans. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can explore aisles of ocean-inspired jewelry, nautical ceramics, custom 3D prints, and whimsical textiles.

“We are thrilled to bring this imaginative festival to the community,” said Kathy Hiester, Owner. “It’s more than just a craft fair; it’s an immersive experience that blends the magic of animals from the deep sea with the incredible talent of our local artists.”

In addition to the extensive craft fair, the festival will feature creative workshops where participants can engage in hands-on activities such as seashell art, ocean bookmark making, and sea life coloring sheets.

Visitors can also capture memories with themed photo opportunities in front of stunning underwater-themed backdrops painted by Tim Hillard, the aquarium’s Gift Shop/Customer Service and Airbrush Artist.

The event will include a raffle for artisan gifts and aquarium experiences, with discounted tickets offering additional perks like a free raffle ticket and fish feeding.

The festival provides a perfect opportunity for early holiday shopping or finding a one-of-a-kind gift, celebrating the spirit of independent creators.

