St. Augustine City Commission permanently closes Spanish Street to traffic, cites safety concerns

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine decided to officially restrict car access along one of its downtown streets. The move was approved during the last city commission meeting.

Safety concerns turned a temporary street closure into a permanent one on Spanish Street. The city commission decision restricts vehicle access in at least 2 sections, which is something neighbors like Cindy Stanley support.

“This street in the past has been nothing but a backup of trucks, trash and everything, and now, it’s just a beautiful pedestrian street,” Stanley explained.

The permanent project has a few changes to Spanish Street, but one of the biggest changes is that it’s now pedestrian and local traffic only from Tolomato Street to Orange Street.

Stanley works in the tourism industry, and Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan asked if she thinks this will impact businesses.

“I think there are issues with the restaurant deliveries, but I think they need to find a way around that because in the long run, the residents are more important than the deliveries, and if they have to walk further to deliver products, I think it’s a sacrifice they have to make for the sake of the residents,” she said.

