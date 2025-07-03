St. Augustine tests new crowd and traffic measures during Fourth of July Celebration

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This year’s Fourth of July celebration in St. Augustine will come with a few changes, as the city implements new measures aimed at improving traffic and pedestrian flow.

City officials said the adjustments are a trial run in preparation for a much larger annual event, the Nights of Lights.

Starting Friday, people will notice barricades set up for both pedestrians and vehicles.

There will also be an increased police presence to help manage the crowds.

Following the overwhelming turnout and traffic congestion during the last Nights of Lights, city leaders are trying to get ahead of the problem.

“After the Nights of Lights, we saw bigger numbers than we had ever seen before. Pedestrians, vehicles, lots of congestion, and lots of community frustration over what happened to Nights of Lights,” said City of St. Augustine Communications Director Melissa Wissel.

To help manage crowds more effectively, the city is introducing several new elements during the Fourth of July festivities.

“One of the changes we are going to make is pedestrian barricades. So they’re going to look a bit like bike racks. They are going to run from St. George Street up to about Charlotte Street,” Wissel explained.

Additional safety and logistical measures include an increased law enforcement presence, the setup of about 135 porta-potties, and the use of special vehicle barricades designed to stop unauthorized access.

“So you’ll see these barricades. They are kind of like an L shape. If a vehicle were to charge this barricade, it would push away for a bit, and then it has these teeth that grab into the pavement, and it stops the vehicle,” Wissel said.

Parking at city-managed lots will be free, except at the city garage and privately owned lots. Free shuttle service on Anastasia Island will also be available from July 4 to July 6, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The city said it is implementing these changes based on public feedback in preparation for its biggest attraction, Nights of Lights.

