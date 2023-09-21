St. Johns County administrators to discuss controversial plan for Ponte Vedra Club & Inn

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A controversial project to expand a nearby 100-year-old club in Ponte Vedra will be discussed in a meeting Thursday morning.

Action News Jax first told you in July about the proposal for the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. Property owners say it’s part of a master plan that addresses aging facilities and improves resiliency.

The biggest point of contention, however, is the proposed parking garage. The plan is for a 55-foot tall garage, which is one foot taller than the resort’s historic inn. Most of Ponte Vedra Beach has a 35-foot height restriction, which is the main concern for local homeowners.

The resort is also pitching a new sports club, a renovated sports club, and new fitness center and new rooms.

The plan has gone through several hearings over the past few months, which is led to a more than 12-hours debate among the county’s planning and zoning agency in last week’s meeting.

At the end, members still couldn’t agree.

Some homeowners have even started a movement against the project, claiming the resort will add things like a million square feet to its property, buildings on the golf course and an “unlimited number of parking areas.”

However, property owners say this is all misinformation.

“It’s unfortunate that people are using a misinformation campaign to scare their neighbors,” said Misty Skipper, vice president of external affairs at Gate Patroleum.

“There is no reason why people of Ponte Vedra should suffer when they want to change the character of our community,” said Ponte Vedra homeowner John Kreel.

The meeting will start at 11 a.m. Thursday at the County Administration Building.

