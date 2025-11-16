St. Johns County Fire Rescue rescues distressed sea turtle in Ponte Vedra

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A sea turtle was rescued after being found distressed in the 3000 block of South Ponte Vedra Blvd, says the St Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR).
According to SJCFR, MERV 9 arrived on scene along with a St. Johns County Beach Patrol deputy. They found the turtle extremely weak and unable to lift its head out of the water.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
The turtle was moved to safety.
After coordinating with Beach Services and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), SJCFR crews used a backboard to remove the turtle from the beach.
Deputies transferred the sea turtle to a wildlife rehabilitation facility for further care.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]