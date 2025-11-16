St. Johns County Fire Rescue rescues distressed sea turtle in Ponte Vedra

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A sea turtle was rescued after being found distressed in the 3000 block of South Ponte Vedra Blvd, says the St Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR).

According to SJCFR, MERV 9 arrived on scene along with a St. Johns County Beach Patrol deputy. They found the turtle extremely weak and unable to lift its head out of the water.

The turtle was moved to safety.

After coordinating with Beach Services and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), SJCFR crews used a backboard to remove the turtle from the beach.

Deputies transferred the sea turtle to a wildlife rehabilitation facility for further care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]