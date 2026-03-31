Parent outraged after IDEA River Bluff staff member under investigation for alleged misconduct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Charter school is investigating a staff member for alleged misconduct.

IDEA Public Schools says a staff member at IDEA River Bluff is not allowed on campus until the investigation ends.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio spoke with the mother of a student at the school, who says her son told her he tried to report something last week.

“My son, he came in a little traumatized,” said Bella, a parent of a student at IDEA River Bluff School. “It wasn’t right.”

When Bella’s 10-year-old son came home from IDEA River Bluff Public School last Thursday, she immediately asked him if something was wrong. Bella is going by that nickname to protect her identity.

“He said, Mom, a P.E. coach touched on a young lady’s top, chest, if I’m allowed to say that,” Bella said. “He went and told another teacher…he told my son to shut up and not to say anything."

IDEA Public Schools confirmed with Action News Jax that a staff member at IDEA River Bluff is being investigated over misconduct allegations.

In a statement sent to Action News Jax, IDEA Public Schools says in part:

“The staff member is not allowed on campus pending the investigation. We are working in collaboration with law enforcement and taking appropriate actions in accordance with the law and network policy.”

“There has been too many incidents at IDEA River Bluff off University Blvd,” Bella said. “They are hiring these teachers that are touching our children and they are not safe.”

Last July, Action News Jax told you when James Tellis, a former Dean at IDEA River Bluff school was arrested for sex crimes against a child, including sexual battery.

It’s important to note that Tellis did not work for IDEA when the alleged crimes happened.

Hearing about this incident also upset Bella.

“It hurts my heart because he gave my daughter her diploma to walk across the stage,” she told Action News Jax.

Now, Bella is encouraging parents to check in with their kids.

“People really need to start asking their kids how their day is…like, hey did a teacher get in your face, like start questioning your children because you never know what’s going on,” Bella said.

We reached out to IDEA Public Schools to see if they are following up on the claims that Bella’s son was discouraged from coming forward.

IDEA got back to Action News Jax and said this is an ongoing investigation and they will continue to investigate all claims.

You can read the full statement from IDEA Public Schools here.

“IDEA River Bluff is aware of the allegations of staff misconduct. The staff member is not allowed on campus pending the investigation. We are working in collaboration with law enforcement and taking appropriate actions in accordance with the law and network policy. IDEA is committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of staff and students. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further on this case. All questions regarding this investigation should be directed to local law enforcement.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.