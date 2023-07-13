Surveillance video shows heroism of man who saved teen, her mom in Ponte Vedra Beach stabbing

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance video in a stabbing that happened in June outside of a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant.

Authorities said Madison Schemitz, 17, and her mother were attacked by Madison’s ex-boyfriend Spencer Pearson outside of Mr. Chubby’s Wings on Saturday, June 3. Pearson cut his own throat during the incident.

The heroes who came to their rescue can be seen bolting into action. Kennedy Armstrong is the man who fearlessly ran in to save Madison from another blow.

The video shows Pearson attacking Madison and her mom in the upper right corner of the frame, with the actual attack obstructed from view by parked cars.

Just moments later, Armstrong and his friend are seen sprinting toward them. Armstrong didn’t hesitate and was across the parking lot within seconds to save them.

Five minutes later, the ambulance pulls into the parking lot.

The video shows the last steps Madison took because unfortunately, the stabbing left Madison paralyzed from the chest down.

