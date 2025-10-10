TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge of Lions closed due to high tides, City of St. Augustine says

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine said the Bridge of Lions is closed due to high tides and unpredictable weather conditions, effective immediately.

In addition to the Bridge of Lions, several other roads in the area are also closed. The city has issued a notice advising drivers to exercise caution and avoid driving through standing water.

While the specific roads affected have not been detailed, the city emphasizes the importance of driver safety.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay informed about road conditions and to heed any further advisories from local authorities.

