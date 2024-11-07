St Johns County’s newest K9 team assigned

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the addition of the newest members of its K9 squad.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

K9 Scout and Deputy Wright are the newest members assigned to the SJSO’s Youth Resource Division.

SJSO K9

Scout is a German Wirehaired Pointer who is trained in narcotics order detection, and will also soon be trained in firearms odor detection.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.