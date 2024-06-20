St. Johns County daycare employee found guilty on 16 of 22 felony counts for molesting children

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Jurors have found Anthony Guadalupe guilty on several counts of sexually molesting children and lewd and lascivious exhibition at a St. Johns County daycare. The verdict was read Wednesday evening on June 19.

After a two-day trial, Guadalupe was guilty of 13 counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on a person less than 12 years of age, one count of Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, and four counts of Committing Unnatural or Lascivious Act.

Multiple alleged victims were part of the case with incidents happening from May to July of 2022 at the Chappell Schools’ Longleaf campus.

“The jury worked hard and was true to their oath,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “We now move on to sentencing with our mission being to hold the defendant accountable for his crimes.”

On Monday, Guadalupe’s attorneys said they would not move forward with an insanity defense. According to court documents, he did not believe he met the requirements for insanity.

This is a developing story.

