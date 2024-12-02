St. Johns deputies, firefighters respond to deadly ‘industrial accident’ in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An industrial accident turned deadly in St. Augustine Monday morning.

According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue, they got a call around 10:40 a.m. to Traffic Material Providers, LLC. on Industrial Drive. That’s off I-95 and State Road 16.

“Our units arrived and found one male deceased due to an industrial accident that’s under investigation currently by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner,” Chris Naff with SJCFR said on the scene.

On Monday afternoon. St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it’s still unclear how that worker, who has yet to be identified, died.

However, Naff did say there are no signs of possible negligence right now.

“There’s also safety procedures put in place by OSHA and other governing bodies, so I’m sure they were following it, everything went down, and this is just a tragic accident that happened this morning,” Naff added.

Action News Jax looked up Traffic Materials Provider, LLC on OSHA’s website and found no previous violations at any time in the last five years.

Action News also reached out to the company for information on the incident and statement but has yet to hear back.

