St. Johns deputy county administrator to fill interim top spot

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County commissioners voted four to one to hire current Deputy County Administrator Joy Andrews to the interim county administrator position.

In the same vote, commissioners approved accepting Former County Administrator Hunter Conrad’s resignation letter and waiving the 120-day written notice required.

As part of a severance package, he will get about $95,000, which is 20 weeks of his base salary.

It comes amid controversy over workplace culture concerns under Conrad’s term.

In June, Commissioner Sarah Arnold first raised concerns about the culture saying, “This is going further into what I believe to be a dangerous precedent and troublesome culture in the county.”

This time around, she raised concerns about a disparagement agreement that was included in Conrad’s severance package which states both parties cannot speak negatively about each other.

“[Conrad] agrees that he shall not, directly or indirectly, take or attempt to take any of the following actions: disparage, defame or make derogatory or negative statements to any person or entity regarding [the county].” In turn county employees are held to the same standard.

“I don’t agree with any agreement that is telling our staff of 1400 that they cannot talk about this...that is completely against what I was trying to do,” she said.

Conrad’s contract was renewed in March, several months before it was set to expire in December and included a raise to $248,000.

“During the March meeting, I said very positive things about Mr. Conrad. In the interim from March until June, I was contacted by several staff members,” Commissioner Henry Dean said. “Based on those numerous comments, I lost confidence in Hunter Conrad.”

Commissioner Krista Joseph said it felt like a coup.

“The first sentence you said was the board lost confidence in Mr. Conrad? I had no knowledge of that,” she said. “I have no idea what’s going on.”

“This was not a coup, if anything it was a house of cards,” Commissioner Arnold said in response.

Commissioners also voted 5 to 0 to launch a committee and national search for the county’s next administrator.

