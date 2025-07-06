St. Johns Golf Club launches new website

ST. JOHNS COUTY, Fla. — Golfers in St. Johns County have a new way to plan their next round.

The St. Johns Golf Club just launched a new website at www.SJGC.com, making it easier to book tee times, check out tournaments, and learn about clinics or events.

The site also includes info on the pro shop and Italiano Vero Pizzeria, which will soon serve up pizza right on the course.

The launch is part of Parks and Recreation Month and comes with a new video produced by the Office of Public Affairs.

The course was recently honored by Golf Digest and has received awards from the PGA of America’s North Florida Section.

Director Wes Tucker says the new site matches the quality of the club’s 18-hole facility.

Two events are coming up this month: Drive, Chip & Putt on July 10 and the PGA Jr. Golf League on July 21.

