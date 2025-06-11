St. Johns River Ferry to resume service this Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority says the St. Johns River Ferry will resume service on Friday, June 13. JTA says this reopening is two weeks ahead of schedule.

Service was suspended back in May, after the ferry made contact with the boarding ramp while leaving Mayport Landing. No one was hurt in the collision. Days after the incident, JTA estimated repairs would take between six to twelve weeks depending on the availability of materials and supply chain issues.

JTA adds that they were also able to complete most of the Coast Guard-required maintenance that was scheduled for next year. “This is expected to greatly reduce the amount of time needed for that scheduled maintenance," says JTA.

For more updates on the ferry, you can visit JTA’s website or on the MyJTA app.

© 2023 Cox Media Group