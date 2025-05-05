St. Johns River Ferry temporarily out of service after hitting ramp: JTA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) announced Monday that it is temporarily suspending St. Johns River Ferry operations after it was damaged Sunday evening.

JTA says the ferry struck the boarding ramp while leaving Mayport Landing. While no one was injured, structural inspections of both the bridge and the ferry revealed a need for repairs.

Once those repairs are complete, JTA says service will resume.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Action News Jax is working to learn exactly how much damage it took and how long repairs are expected to take.

