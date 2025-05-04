Traffic Alert: Congestion expected as construction on King Street in St. Augustine begins

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Traffic congestion in St. Augustine is expected to increase as construction at one of its busiest stretches of road begins.

Work on the King Street water main improvement project is scheduled to start on Monday, May 5th, near the intersection of US-1 and as far east as Riberia Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

At least one lane closure is expected, and signs will be posted to assist with traffic flow in the area.

The project will be completed by the city’s contractor, TB Landmark.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The upcoming construction is separate from the Florida Department of Transportation’s King Street bridge replacement project, expected to begin in late 2025.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.