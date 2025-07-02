St. Johns Sheriff’s Office receives Bexley Box honoring Jared Bridegan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office recently attended a memorial dedication in Jacksonville Beach honoring Jared Bridegan, who was killed in 2022.

Bridegan was ambushed and shot while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the car.

In his memory, his wife Kirsten started the Bridegan Foundation and the Bexley Box project.

The boxes are meant to make police station visits less traumatic for children.

SJSO received Bexley Box #7 as part of the initiative.

For more about the project, visit: BrideganFoundation.org

