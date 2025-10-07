Stadium of the Future construction moving forward, with some notable design changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Stadium of the Future is one step closer to taking shape, with a permit for nearly $700 million worth of construction costs officially submitted, marking a new milestone in the multi-year renovation project.

The description of the work, which amounts to roughly half of the $1.4 billion project, states it will cover new field-level club spaces, additional new private suites, and renovated bathrooms and concessions throughout.

The new stadium is listed as eight stories high, standing at 239 feet.

Councilmember Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) served as Council President when the stadium deal was passed.

“One of the great parts about that deal was that the Jaguars are responsible for cost overruns. So, I have no doubt that they’re moving as quickly as they can to get that stadium constructed in a cost-effective way,” said Salem.

New renderings of the Stadium of the Future reveal some apparent changes to the overall design.

Compared to the original renderings released two years ago, the shade structure appears to have been scaled back in terms of its overall coverage.

The structure also appears more matte and less glossy than in the original renderings.

There are also some changes to external video monitors included in the initial stadium depictions, with what appeared to be a large screen on the South end zone replaced by more traditional lettering in the new renderings.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jaguars and asked whether the design changes are related to cost-cutting efforts.

In a statement, a Jaguars spokesperson told Action News Jax the design updates, “a natural and expected part of the design process”.

“Refinements are made as you move from concept to final product. This is particularly true when dealing with a renovation versus new construction,” said the spokesperson.

Salem noted the stadium deal does require certain things to be in the final product, including a polymer shade structure, mixed concessions, renovated locker rooms, and at least 61,280 seats, with the ability to expand capacity to 70,100.

“There are requirements in the deal of things that they have to do, and I assume they’re going to do everything that they’re obligated to do,” said Salem.

According to the Jaguars spokesperson, none of those commitments have changed.

“The Stadium of the Future remains 100 percent consistent with our agreement with the City of Jacksonville and supports all the original design objectives for the facility,” said the spokesperson.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.