‘Staggering increase’: 25th Motorcyclist dies in Jacksonville crash this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted a large number “24″ on its Facebook page Tuesday morning signifying the number of motorcyclists killed this year in the city.

Hours later, that number increased to 25.

A 36-year-old Staten Island, New York man was killed when a car struck the motorcycle he was riding from behind at about 9:30 p.m. on SR 9B and Interstate 95, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old Erving, Massachusetts man, was traveling southbound on the roadway behind the motorcycle, the news release states. The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike after he was hit and landed in the left shoulder. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

The 18-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, the news release states. He was not injured.

The 25 fatalities on Jacksonville streets this year is a “staggering increase compared to the 16 motorcycle fatalities this time last year. Even one life lost is too many,” the JSO Facebook post states.

“Drivers: Share the road. Look twice for motorcycles, give them space, be cautious when turning, and stay focused,” the post states.

JSO is offering a free motorcycle safety class on Saturday and another Sept. 6. Click here to register.

