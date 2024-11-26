State Senator Randy Fine emerges as likely favorite in bid for Florida’s 6th Congressional District

A likely favorite has emerged in the race to replace U.S. Representative Mike Waltz in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, which covers parts of Putnam and St. Johns counties.

Newly-elected State Senator Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) has officially entered the race with the endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump. Earlier this month, Trump selected Waltz to be his national security adviser.

Fine is an outspoken politician known for his aggressive rhetoric and hardline conservative policies.

He was first elected to the Florida House in 2016 and was just elected to the Florida Senate this year.

Fine was also the first state lawmaker to flip his endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis to Trump during the Republican Presidential Primary.

During his time in office, Fine, who is Jewish, led the charge on cracking down on antisemitism following the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

He also sponsored legislation banning minors from accessing transgender medical interventions.

If elected to Congress, however, Fine told Action News Jax his mission will be aligned with that of the incoming Trump administration.

“And I think the agenda is going to be stopping inflation, securing the border, and standing up for Israel and against China,” Fine said.

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville), who has at times borne the brunt of Fine’s often fiery rhetoric, argued Fine’s likely assent to Congress is alarming.

“He’s oftentimes attacked members of the LGBTQ community. He’s attacked members of the Black community,” Nixon said. “And, you know, I am happy that he is leaving the state legislature, however, we don’t need him in the federal government as well.”

University of North Florida political science professor Dr. Michael Binder noted Fine doesn’t currently live in the district, but legally he doesn’t have to live there.

Binder explained that’s pretty typical for Florida’s 6th congressional district.

“This district is carpetbagger central. When Waltz was first running, he was not from the district. Even his opponent in the general election, she was not technically from the district,” Binder said.

Fine told Action News Jax he does plan to move.

He vowed to hear from and speak to anyone in the district leading up to the election.

“That’s the part of the job I love and I hope people have tough questions, cause I’m ready for them,” Fine said.

It’s not clear whether Fine will face a Republican challenger in the Primary, set for January 28, or a Democratic challenger in the general election on April 1.

Tuesday is the final day for elected officials to submit resignations if they do want to run.

So, the potential field will likely be clearer on Wednesday.

