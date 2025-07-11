Statewide effort aiming to ban pavement art on public roads could affect some Jacksonville streets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new state and federal effort to ban pavement art on public roads may mean changes for some Jacksonville crosswalks.

Florida’s Transportation Secretary said county and local governments that do not remove road art could lose state funding.

The rainbow crosswalks on Lomax Street in Jacksonville’s Five Points area are potentially at risk of removal.

“I feel like there are a lot better things to be concerned about than a rainbow that’s just bringing a little bit of joy to everyone’s day, hopefully,” said Anthony Lambruschi, who lives in Jacksonville.

A memo from FDOT said non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly contribute to traffic safety or control can lead to distractions.

And the memo calls for the removal of bicycle symbols, crosswalk markings, or other pavement Surface art that is associated with social, political, or ideological messages or images.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Patrick Shipman, who lives in Jacksonville.

But some people agree with the state.

Joshua Seabolt said he feels art is better served on the side of a building.

“Putting artwork on a road, especially an active roadway, the artwork is going to degrade the orientation or your ability to read clearly,” said Seabolt. “The road is going to degrade, not to mention you are going to have to repair or replenish the paint.”

Action News Jax reached out to FDOT to ask if this means they want crews to remove the art and if the state would cover the cost. They have not responded.

