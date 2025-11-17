STOP THE STINK: Murray Hill residents crowd court, lawyers pursue class action against IFF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, lawyers representing a group of mostly Murray Hill neighbors asked a judge to turn their lawsuit against International Flavors and Fragrances into a class action suit.

People living in Murray Hill packed into a courtroom in the fight to stop the stink from a factory on the west side.

We’ve covered complaints against the company, International Flavors and Fragrances, for years.

A class action lawsuit would allow lawyers to advance the case and open it up to more neighbors in the community to join in.

The lawsuit was first filed back in 2022...

It alleges that about 6,000 residential properties in and around the Murray Hill neighborhood are all similarly impacted by the odors.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say they have 70 confirmed households that would be a part of the class, but they said they are expecting that to become bigger.

They also said this case epitomizes the very reason why the class action device exists

“There is undeniably a large community of people all residing together who have the same complaint, coming from the same conduct, all alleging the same harm from one singular defendant,” Laura Sheets, Attorney for the plaintiffs, said.

Attorneys representing IFF say that this lawsuit doesn’t match all the elements needed for class certification.

“The class definition must be ascertainable without being overbroad. That’s a requirement that’s clear. And Plaintiff’s class is overbroad because it includes members who have expressly said they have not been harmed,” Christina Schwing, Attorney for IFF Chemical Holdings Inc., said.

The judge did not make a ruling on Monday on whether or not the suit will become a class action lawsuit. They do plan on meeting next week for a completely different issue; however, I spoke with the Plaintiff’s attorney. She said that she hopes the decision on whether or not this will become a class action lawsuit will be coming in the next few weeks. For local coverage you can count on.

