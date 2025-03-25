Street drainage improvement project is prompting road closures in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers in San Marco, there are some road closures starting in April that you’ll want to be aware of.

They are tied to the LaSalle Street Drainage Improvement Project, which is designed to increase drainage capacity in critical north San Marco streets.

Neighbors like Tony Barrett know just how bad flooding can get here.

“It is an absolute disaster,” said Barrett. “I am one who loves walking and I have definitely walked in water over my knees many of times just to get home.”

Now construction for the project, which includes large diameter pipes being installed under the streets, is prompting road closures. It’s something Barrett said can be frustrating.

“Is it aggravating, yes absolutely,” said Barrett.

Starting in April those in the area will see partial street closures and then in May the full closures begin.

San Marco Boulevard and LaSalle street will close.

There will be a local detour, while maintaining access for residents and businesses in the area, as well as a main detour that allows for two-way traffic and will route drivers away from the construction site.

As San Marco neighbors deal with the impacts of this drainage improvement project in their community, Barrett hopes all the road closures will be worth it in the end.

“For everybody’s sake here in San Marco and this area absolutely I hope it is very effective,” said Barrett.

You can learn more about the road closures at a town hall meeting on Thursday, March 27th.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Balis Community Center.

