String of burglaries targeting Jacksonville gaming stores ends in five teenagers aged 13-17 arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of five teenagers aged 13-17 after an investigation into several burglaries that occurred between December 30, 2023, and January 1, 2024, targeting local businesses specializing in video gaming equipment and software.

The alleged perpetrators executed an almost identical route during each incident, utilizing stolen vehicles to crash through the front doors, entering the business in clothing designed to conceal their identities, and making off with valuable gaming equipment before making their getaway.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) detectives responded coordinating a targeted operation to apprehend the culprits. Their efforts culminated in the arrest of five juvenile offenders, aged between 13 and 17.

JSO reported the collective value of the stolen gaming equipment exceeded $8,000, while the affected businesses now face an additional financial blow with repair costs totaling $50,000.

Sheriff Waters released a statement following the arrests: “Driving cars through business doors to gain entry during burglaries is part of a national trend that young people are learning about online. While it is extremely disappointing to see our youth using social media for self-education in criminal behavior, we cannot and will not tolerate crime in our community, even if those committing them are juveniles.”

To view the surveillance video capturing the incidents, follow this link HERE, or watch below.

