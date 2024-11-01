Sun, clouds with pleasantly warm weekend weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few spots of rain are streaming onshore this morning

While there may be some wet spots on the road, we anticipate very little to no rainfall for the commute.

Today’s a repeat of yesterday – sun and clouds with warm temps and a brief shower possible.

This weekend is the same.

GA/FL looks fine, maybe a bit a breezy, but otherwise nice football weather.

Onshore winds continue through most of next week

Rain looks to increase slightly late week next week.

TROPICS

There are a few areas to watch out there.

A disturbance is starting to take shape in the Caribbean, which is forecast to drift north.

Another weak disturbance near Puerto Rico is forecast to drift west/northwest.

We may have a named storm form near or in the Gulf next week.

I’m confident that any development would move to the west and away from FL.

Any development may also be fairly short-lived – water’s not as warm as a month or two ago

There’s another highlighted area in the far North Atlantic – not a concern.

Next names up are “Patty” and “Rafael”

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Breezy, Brief Shower. High: 81

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64

SAT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Brief Shower. 64/80

SUN: Partly Sunny, Brief Shower. 65/80

MON: Partly Sunny. 64/80

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower. 66/81

WED: Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower. 65/82

THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 66/81

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.