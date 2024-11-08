Survivors of life-changing car accident call for stronger log truck regulations

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Nassau County jury awarded a $141 million verdict to victims involved in a multi-vehicle accident in 2020.

The three victims sued a Columbia County logging company that they claimed was ignoring “common sense trucking laws” resulting in the life-changing accident. Action News Jax Shanila Kabir shares the message of those affected and their call for stronger logging truck regulations.

“Log trucks are 2 to 3 times more deadly in a crash than a simple automobile,” said legal trial attorney Curry Pajcic.

Attorney Curry Pajcic from Pajcic & Pajcic Personal Injury Law Firm in Jacksonville represents three people whose lives were changed forever after a log truck filled with timber slammed into the back of their cars in March of 2020. One of the survivors, Mike Miller, said he hopes his story will expose what he calls “problems within the log truck industry pose a threat to the public.”

“This industry puts everyone in danger on the roads in Nassau County. I’m thankful to the jury for sending a loud clear message to the log truck institutes. We are taking back the streets,” said Miller.

A Nassau County jury awarded Miller and two other victims $141.5 million after they argued those issues led to the serious crash that injured them.

The multi-accident car happened on State Road 200.

Pajcic said the logging company they sued, K&N Logging based in Columbia County, was not implementing basic rules required under federal trucking laws.

“We sued K&N Logging and its president because they broke the rules that trucking companies must obey and enforce Federal Motor Carrier Safety regulations before hiring, training, supervising, and entrusting an 80,000 lb. log truck over the roads,” said Pajcic.

Action News Jax has reached out to K&N Logging for comment. We have not heard back.

As part of the research done in this case, attorney Curry Pajcic said he found the company was hiring drivers with no credentials and even troubled criminal histories. The driver in this case is 66-year-old Ellis Trollinger who has a long history involving illegal narcotics, according to the legal team and our research.

The victims in this case said they are hopeful their story will be a wake-up call for some of those in the log truck industry.

