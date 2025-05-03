Suspect in butcher knife attack on two people shot, killed by patrol officer: JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a police officer shot and killed a man who is believed to have attacked two people with butcher knives Friday night in Southwest Jacksonville.

Officials say a patrol officer was on Jillian Drive near Ricker Road around 7 P.M. when a report came in about a nearby fight with injuries.

He was flagged down by neighbors and pointed in the direction of yelling, which officials said was happening between two homes.

When Officer Delong Zheng arrived, he reportedly found a drunk man standing over a man and woman, both on the ground and bleeding.

Police said the suspect was holding multiple kitchen butcher knives and ignored orders to drop them.

Officials then said the man raised the knives and started walking towards the two victims to try to attack them again.

That’s when Officer Zheng shot the 58-year-old suspect, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. The two victims are expected to recover.

Officials said Friday night that all of the people involved are believed to have known each other, but it’s unclear how the fight began.

JSO says this is Officer Zheng’s first officer-involved shooting in his seven years with the agency. It is the 7th shooting involving officers this year.

