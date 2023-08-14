Local

JSO is searching for an attempted murder suspect

By Laura Vaughn, News 104.5 WOKV

Wanted from JSO

By Laura Vaughn, News 104.5 WOKV

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of 34-year-old Jairo Oquely Mena Guifarro, a white man with an active warrant for attempted murder and armed burglary. He is known to drive a silver Toyota pickup truck.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

Laura Vaughn

Laura Vaughn, News 104.5 WOKV

Laura Vaughn is Afternoon News Anchor on 104.5 WOKV. Laura joined Jacksonville’s News and Talk station in 2023 after more than 35 years of varied broadcasting experience in Chicago, New York, Washington DC, west central Florida and now Jacksonville.

Most Read