JSO is searching for an attempted murder suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of 34-year-old Jairo Oquely Mena Guifarro, a white man with an active warrant for attempted murder and armed burglary. He is known to drive a silver Toyota pickup truck.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.