Suspects in Arlington condo graffiti incident have agreed to turn themselves in, pay for damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In an act of taking responsibility, three individuals who were videotaped vandalizing condominiums in Arlington have agreed to turn themselves in and pay for the damage they caused.

Action News Jax has been following this story since Saturday when surveillance video reportedly captured several people vandalizing homes at Teakwood Villas.

Neighbors were outraged by the vandalism, especially given the impact it has had on the community.

One of the homes where damage occurred belongs to an 80-year-old woman who is currently in the hospital fighting cancer.

On Thursday, neighbors and the HOA said the suspects had one day to turn themselves in to avoid charges.

Well, the right decision was made.

According to HOA treasurer Tracy Collins, all three individuals who were responsible have agreed to come forward.

“All three individuals who were videotaped participating have agreed through family members to turn themselves in and pay for the damages,” Collins wrote in an email to Action News Jax.

Collins said she would be meeting with the young adults, their family members, and the police on Saturday to arrange a civil agreement instead of filing charges.

