‘Swim with the Sharks’: Jacksonville’s IFL team kicks off 15th season this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s Shark season in the river city. The Jacksonville Indoor Football League team kicks off their 15th season this Friday.

The team is hoping the 16-game season will end with their fifth title.

Following practice, Action Sports Jax got a chance to interview head coach Jason Gibson on Wednesday morning. Gibson, who is entering his third season with the Sharks, is already excited about how well this team gels.

Jacksonville Sharks: Interview with HC Jason Gibson

The team will open their season on the road against the Massachusetts Pirates.

Running back, and IFL’s 2024 leading rusher, Jimmie Robinson says it’s exciting to open up against a rival.

Jacksonville Sharks: Interview with RB Jimmie Robinson

Action Sports Jax caught up with Jacksonville’s Mayor, the Sharks Owner as well as some players ahead of the season opener.

Jacksonville Sharks: interview with Mayor Deegan

Jacksonville Sharks: Interview with Owners

Jacksonville Sharks: Interview with QB Kaleb Barker

Jacksonville Sharks: Interview with OL Dominick Jackson

As the official partner of the Jacksonville Sharks, you can catch all the home games on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network.

