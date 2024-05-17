Swisher joined Groundwork Jacksonville to cleanup the S-Line Rail Trail in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning on Wed., May. 15, Swisher joined forces with Groundwork Jacksonville to clean up portions of the S-Line Rail Trail in Springfield.

Swisher employees participated in Swisher’s “100 Acts of Service campaign” in honor of the company’s Jacksonville history.

More than 50 workers with both Swisher and Groundwork Jacksonville continued picking up litter and weeds throughout the trail on Thursday.

Last year, Swisher agreed to sponsor the S-Line Connector section of the Emerald Trail with a $500,000 donation.

Dozens of Swisher employees participated in this community service project as part of Swisher's "100 Acts of Service campaign" in honor of its Jacksonville history.

