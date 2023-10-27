Tailgating for Florida-Georgia in style: The rail-gate way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Plenty of people come to downtown Jacksonville to tailgate for the Florida-Georgia game, and, of course, watch the game.

Some families and fans are opting for a ‘ticketless experience’ by watching the game outside the stadium in a different way.

“This is the one thing I look forward to every single year,” Dave Hellwig said.

The Georgia bulldog fan has been coming to the game for decades, but the last six years you might have seen him outside the stadium. He sings, sells his artwork and on game day, he prefers the airport bar to the crowds inside.

Just across the street, a unique party gets underway at River City Railway.

“I think they used the term rail-gate,” Michael Reardon said.

The lot is made up of 25 individual rail cars.

“About seven years ago, our company, Express Packaging, purchased this pullman car that went from Charlotte, North Carolina to St. louis, Missouri,” Reardon said. “It’s just another way of tailgating.”

Right now, all the railway cars are sold out for the Florida-Georgia game weekend, but if you’re interested in renting one for the Jaguars game, it starts at $1,500.

