Teachers for Duval County Public Schools are now seeing increases in pay, district says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Duval County Public Schools, last Friday was the first payday teachers saw an increase in their paychecks, which was funded by the voluntary one-mill property tax.

With the one-mill funding stream, DCPS teachers will receive supplements ranging from $5,400 to $7,000.

Teachers who already get paid more will receive the larger supplement.

Read: Flagler Schools criticized for hosting assembly that singled out Black elementary students

Superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar said that she appreciates everyone who voted and moved this forward.

“Teaching is tremendously challenging work, and our teachers are having incredible success with our students,” Kriznar said. “I think almost all voters have a valued teacher in their life and understand the demands of the job and the personal sacrifices teachers make. I am thankful to the voters who said yes to supporting our teachers in this way, and I’m pleased to be able to see our teachers appreciated by the community.”

Read: DCPS holds first two community forums on superintendent search

This year the district expects to collect nearly $89 million with this additional one mill. As required under Florida statute, charter schools will receive just under $20 million based on their student enrollment.

People can visit teamduval.org for more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Exclusive: Social media picture of young man illegally holding baby dolphin sparks controversy

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.