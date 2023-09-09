Teen dies after car crash on I-295 CollinsRoad, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling southbound on I-295 South on the service ramp of Collins Road.

On Saturday at around 2:18 a.m., the car was nearing the curve of the exit ramp and continued straight onto the median where the front of the car hit a tree.

After the car hit the tree, it kept going south into an embankment where the car overturned into a retention pond.

The car came to rest in the retention pond on its roof almost fully submerged in the water.

According to FHP, the driver was removed from the submerged vehicle by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and pronounced deceased on the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

The driver was 18 years old and driving a sedan.

