Missing teenager with autism found safe, Glynn County police say

Brunswick, Ga. — UPDATE 1:37 a.m. 6/12- Glynn County Sheriff’s Office announced that Linnea Miller has been found safe in Georgia. Deputies are in the process of reuniting her with her family.

Police in Glynn County are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Linnea Miller, 14, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Green Swamp Road.

According to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Miller has high-functioning autism.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the non-emergency line at 912-554-3645.

