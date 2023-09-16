TendeBar ready to serve Teal Transfusion and other cocktails to celebrate the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As the defending AFC South Champion Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to kick off their season, TendedBar returns to EverBank Stadium.

TendeBar provides fans with a unique process to effortlessly grab a cup, choose from hundreds of drink options, and watch as the automated pouring stations instantly dispense their preferred beverages.

TendeBar ensures that fans won’t want to miss a minute of the Jaguars scoring touchdowns on offense and wreaking havoc on defense. TendedBar is the perfect way to get a fast cocktail at one of 6 locations throughout the stadium.

That includes the debut of the Jaguars’ exclusive cocktail, the Teal Transfusion, for fans who want their drinks to match their team. This specially crafted cocktail is a custom mix of Vodka, Lemonade, and topped with the perfect splash of Blue Curacao.

“As the Jaguars are poised to reach new levels this season, our Jacksonville-based company is in a very similar position and we can’t wait to help Duuuval celebrate inside EverBank Stadium,” said Justin Honeysuckle, CEO.

Tended Tips:

Fans have the option of adding gratuity in which proceeds will be donated to the long-time Jacksonville Jaguars beneficiary The Donna Foundation.

At the end of the efficient and verified ordering process, customers are given the option of choosing to donate gratuity to the Donna Foundation, whose mission is to provide financial assistance and support to those living with breast cancer and fund ground-breaking breast cancer research.

In October 2022, the DONNA Foundation announced a new partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making the NFL team the presenting sponsor for the 16th annual DONNA Marathon Weekend Health & Wellness Expo.

Under current owner Shad Khan’s leadership, the Jaguars became the presenting sponsor of the DONNA 5K and Family Fun Run in 2016 and in that same year made a $1 million commitment to the Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center’s new facility.

