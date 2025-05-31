‘Thankful for all of them’: The ‘Proud Warriors’ return to Jacksonville after 8-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends gathered at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Saturday afternoon to welcome back the “Proud Warriors” - a team of servicemembers who have been gone on deployment for months.

They make up Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 72, which embarked on its latest mission back in September, eight months ago.

NAS Jax says the squadron was never meant to be gone so long -their time away was extended three times before Saturday’s homecoming.

“It definitely never gets easier. This is, this is the longest one I’ve done,” said Commanding Officer John Zilai. “Eight hurts. But you know, whatever. It’s been fantastic to come home.”

The squadron left on the the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), along with her escort ships, the USS Gettysburg (CG 64), and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).

“We spent the first two months conducting exercises with NATO allies, with port visits in Norway and France. In late 2024, we entered the Red Sea as the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) began combat operations to safeguard America’s national security interests and maintain the U.S. Navy’s maritime dominance worldwide,” said Cmdr. Zilai.

While on the Red Sea in February, the strike group supported a large-scale airstrike on ISIS-Somalia operatives, delivering 124,000 pounds of ordinance. Later, in March, they also led initial strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen as part of Operation Rough Rider.

Those missions came with a lot of risk and danger, making the homecoming even more special for family members.

“Just out-of-our-minds excited to have him come home safe,” said Cmdr. Zilai’s father, Rob.

Now that he’s home, Zilai is excited for some well-earned time home relaxing.

“If I could pick one thing, it’s take the boots off, put some flip flops on for a little bit, that would be fantastic.”

