These are the 10 most stolen cars in Florida. Did yours make the list?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nationally, car thefts are down across the country, but more than 330,000 stolen vehicles have been reported in just the first half of 2025, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The NICB said stolen vehicle numbers have finally fallen to pre-pandemic levels, and the total number of car thefts for the year is expected to decrease for the second consecutive year.

According to the data, some vehicles are more attractive to thieves than others.

In Florida, these are the top 10 most stolen vehicles:

1. Ford Pick-Up (full size), 2006

2. Nissan Altima, 2020

3. Honda Accord, 2018

4. Toyota Camry, 2020

5. Toyota Corolla, 2020

6. Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size), 2020

7. Honda Civic, 2019

8. Chevrolet Malibu, 2020

9. Hyundai Sonata, 2011

10. Ram Pick-Up (full size), 2019

The state or territory that has seen the biggest drop in car thefts so far this year is Puerto Rico, followed by Washington State, North Dakota, Louisiana, Colorado, and Florida.

The top states or territories with the highest vehicle theft rate are Washington, DC, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Colorado, all in that order.

According to the latest crime stats from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the city has seen a dramatic decrease in car thefts as well.

From Jan. 1, 2025 to Oct. 22, 2025, there were 2,081 motor vehicle thefts reported in Duval County, JSO’s crime map shows.

For the same time period in 2024 (Jan. 1 to Oct. 22), 3,502 motor vehicle thefts were reported in Duval, about a 40% decrease.

