Man shot in leg after bullet enters Beach Boulevard home, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 10900 block of Beach Boulevard on Sunday morning, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, around 1 a.m., officers responded to the scene in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

JSO says the man was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. He is in a non-life-threatening condition.

Based on the preliminary condition, the victim was awake in his residence when he heard several gunshots outside. One bullet entered his home and struck his leg. The suspect fled the area. JSO says that they believe this is an isolated incident.

Because officers do not have a description of the suspect, JSO says the community’s assistance is critical in this investigation.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. For additional questions, contact JSO’s Strategic Communications Unit at mediarelations@jaxsheriff.org.

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