'They are failing to deliver:' St. Johns County neighbors furious over trash troubles

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A trash company has once again failed to meet their pick-up times. Now, a lot of people are talking trash about the new trash service.

While some are understanding and giving them grace, others said they want to see some change.

“About two days -- it smelled pretty bad. And those two days felt very long.”

Rebecca Vickers and her daughter, Averi, are among the hundreds affected by the trash troubles in St. Johns County.

“It’s pretty frustrating, I mean it’s trash and you’re paying for it and it’s a service and you want it done right,” Rebecca said.

They said the delays and sloppy service created a stench in their area for days.

“It smelled really bad,” Averi said. “It was not good. Whenever it rained, it was quite irritating because it was like really smelly outside.”

This all started Aug. 1 when FCC Environmental took over services for more than a 100,000 customers. The company signed a seven-year, $28 million contract with St. Johns County.

